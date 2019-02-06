Share:

ISLAMABAD - Kohsar police have arrested five criminals hailing from Afghanistan and recovered laptops and other valuables items from their possession, a police spokesperson said on Tuesday.

According to the police officials, Superintendent of Police (city) Sayed Aziz had constituted a special team under supervision of Station House Officer of Kohsar police station, Sub-Inspector Abdul Razzaq to ensure arrest of perpetrators of theft cases in the area.

This team arrested five criminals having Afghan nationality. They have been identified as Gul Zaman, Mir Vais, Mushtaq, Hameed Khan and Bloch while police recovered six laptops and stolen valuable from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against them at the police station.

During the interrogation, the accused have confessed their involvement in several criminal and theft activities in various areas of Kohsar and Shalimar police stations. They used to take away valuables from the parked cars while further investigation is underway.

Furthermore, Aabpara police arrested two accused Ilyas Masih and William Masih and recovered 23 litre wine and 116 gram hashish from their possession.

Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police recovered 118 gram hashish and arrested the accused; Tariq Mehmood. Golra police recovered three bottles wine from one Qasim.

Separate cases have been registered against them. uperintendent of Police Islamabad has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involve d in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.