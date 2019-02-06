Share:

ISLAMABAD - German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler Tuesday appreciated the federal government initiative to expand its health card scheme to other areas of the country,besides Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and enabling the poor to get better health facilities at hospitals.

In a tweet on his social media account the envoy said: “Great idea to extend the health card system beyond KP, improving medical treatment of millions of people. Proud that @KfWpress helped to established the system in KP. Impressed by having seen it even in Shandur.”

The envoy also appreciated the KP government for ensuring best health care facilities at the far flung areas of province.

In another tweet the envoy lauded the steps taken by the provincial government for the development, particularly promotion of the tourism activities in the area and said: “Great to hear that KPGovernment is going to revive tourism in tribal areas, would love to go with Khyber safari train and explore historical sites in Landi Kotal one day.”