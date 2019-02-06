Share:

ISLAMABAD - The General Headquarters (GHQ) of the armed forces have asked the ministry of interior to issue a minimum of 20 Prohibited Bore (PB) arms licenses for the gallantry award holders per month, it has been learnt.

The arms licenses are required for gallantry award holder as Sitara and above, (NH, NI (M), HJ, HI (M), SI (M), SBt, Tamgha-i-Imtiaz Mil and Imtiazi Sanad, who have purchased PB weapons from the Army (auth vide MoD letter No. 9/11/OS-D-5/12 dated 2 September 2013) and the general officers who received Prohibited Bore weapons as award in recognition to their meritorious services to the nation, according to the sources.

Maximum of 20 applications will be forwarded directly to the ministry of interior with information to the ministry of defence by Staff Duties Directorate, COAS Sectt, GHQ each month for issuance of licenses, according to the draft SOP.

According to the details, a notification was issued on 13 December 2018 for lifting of ban on issuance of Prohibited Bore (PB) arms licenses to General Officers, officers equivalent/other ranks of military in accordance with Army Regulations (Instructions), 2000.

Later, a meeting was also held at the GHQ where issuance of PB Arms licenses to general officers, officers equivalent/other ranks of military in the light of notification dated 13 December 2018 was discussed. The GHQ has conveyed to the Interior Ministry that gallantry award holders as Sitara and above, (NH, NI (M), HJ, HI (M), SI (M), SBt, Tamgha-i-Imtiaz Mil and Imtiazi Sanad have purchased PB weapons from the Army (auth vide MoD letter No. 9/11/OS-D-5/12 dated 2September 2013) and the General Officers received Prohibited Bore weapons as award in recognition to their meritorious services to the nation.

Therefore, prohibited licenses are required for this category of persons, according to the GHQ. It further conveyed to the ministry of interior that a maximum of 20 such applications will be forwarded directly to the ministry of interior each month for issuance of licenses. According to the sources, the GHQ has objected to the proposed scrutiny committee in the SOPs for the purpose, as the cases will be referred by designated offices in HQs of the armed forces.

According to the GHQ, in the draft SOP, list of documents required and the channel for forwarding the applications has been drafted in accordance with the relevant provisions of Army Regulations (Instructions) 2000 and that the provision for scrutiny committee was incorporated without any reference. Similarly, they have objected to the number of maximum applications to be forwarded by GHQ/other HQs saying GHQ itself conveyed that maximum 20 applications will be forwarded to the ministry of interior for issuance of PB arms licenses to the General Officers per month.

It further held that the GHQ’s draft SOP provided for 60 applications per month by GHQ and 30 applications per month by Air HQs and Naval HQs, whereas GHQ itself conveyed that maximum 20 applications will be forwarded to the ministry of interior per month.

The sources said that the ministry of interior is considering removing the provision of scrutiny committee form the SOP as the cases will be referred by the designated officers in HQs of armed forces. Similarly, secretary interior may increase the maximum number of applications per month to be received from the designated focal offices of HQs of armed forces in the SOP.