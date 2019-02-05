Share:

LOS ANGELES-The 23-year-old model has teamed up with the sportswear giant to create a limited edition collection of cropped jackets, track pants, and sports bras, which all feature a 1980s-inspired colour scheme, and the blonde beauty was keen for the at leisure range to be comfortable but ''fashionable''.

Speaking to Harpers Bazaar Australia about her collaboration, Gigi said: ''Everyone knows if there's one style that comes naturally to me it's athleisure, and that really came through in designing.

''It was important to me that you can look great in the pieces, but that they were really made to work out in, to sweat in--so you can look cute but you can go to the gym and work out in them correctly. ''It's like with this 'dad shoe' trend: you can spend $1000 on a pair of sneakers that aren't healthy for your foot to go to the gym in. So with the Aztreks, for example, I wanted to create a shoe that will support your foot but also be fashionable.''

The 'Reebok x Gigi Hadid ' collection was released on morning and Gigi designing the range and having some important faces from her past there to help launch it was a dream come true.

She wrote: ''Designing my first athleisure collection for Reebok Classics was everything I'd hoped. Growing up, sports played such a big part in my life, and many of the lessons I learned as an athlete have been true guides for me in my personal and professional life.