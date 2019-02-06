Share:

ISLAMABAD - The PTI government will try to ensure maximum strength of treasury benches including coalition partners in the upcoming National Assembly session to get the mini-budget passed.

The government presented the Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the previous National Assembly session amid strong resistance from the joint opposition.

The PTI’s members have started conveying its party members and allied partners to ensure their presence in upcoming National Assembly session to get pass the mini-budget with majority of vote, background discussions with government lawmakers left this impression.

The government’s senior members are asking its coalition partners [MQM-P, BNP-Mengal, Grand Democratic Alliance] to attend proceedings and support the government easily passing the supplementary budget.

The government side wants to summon regular National Assembly session, as NA Speaker has reportedly requested opposition leader to take back requisition submitted by opposition to immediately call the National Assembly session. The opposition was interested to immediately call National Assembly session to grill the government on different matters. Sources said that the upcoming National Assembly session is expected in the third week of February.

The government side is set to pass the Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 in upcoming session after discussing 55 recommendations of Senate. The government side in its plan, sources said , would give gap of over two weeks (from the day Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill) to adopt supplementary budget.

Finance Minister Asad Umar in the mini-budget had provided relief to print media industry, Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), agriculture, housing, industry and boosting stock market. The tax rate was being reduced from 39 per cent to 20 per cent for income of banks arising out of additional SME financing, agricultural financing and low cost housing. The government had reduced the tax on wedding halls up to 500 square feet to Rs5,000 from existing Rs20,000 to facilitate the poor segment of the society.