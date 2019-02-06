Share:

Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has invited facebook to open its office in Pakistan to get advertisement business.

He was addressing a function relating to the importance of digital media in Islamabad on Wednesday. The Minister said Pakistan has allocated one-thirds of government advertisements to digital media. He said that advertisements of worth about seven billion rupees are generated in Pakistan.

He said advertisement platforms are shrinking from formal media to digital media. He said there is a crisis in the media industry, but it is linked with technology as our media houses are lagging behind in using modern technology.

The Minister urged the media industry to initiate research to know effects of digital media on the formal media. He said the government has decided to transform Associated Press of Pakistan into Digital Service of Pakistan.

He said the government is spending 850 million rupees on APP, but what an irony it is that majority of its staff is unable to operate an email account. The Minister said the government is bringing a framework to regulate web TV, social media, and other media.