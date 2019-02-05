Share:

OKARA/HAFIZABAD-Central JUI-F leader and former chairman Islamic Ideology Council Pakistan (IICP) Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani said that the nation did not really know what the problem of Kashmir was! “The government must remove all doubts about Kashmir issue.”

Addressing a press conference at Jamia Madnia here, he said: “We should evolve one opinion on Kashmir. If Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan, we should make the whole world aware of it. We should tell the whole world that Kashmir’s accession to Pakistan is inevitable.”

To a question regarding Nawaz Sharif’s health problem, Maulana said it was responsibility of the government to provide all basic medical facilities to Nawaz Sharif. He said: “JUI-F’s struggle for the unity of the opposition will continue. Besides, it is a need of the hour that the opposition parties must gather at one platform.”

In Hafizabad, Kashmir Day was observed across the district. It was observed in Hafizabad, Pindi Bhattian, Sukheke Mandi, Kaleke Mandi, Jalalpur Bhattian, Kolo Tarar, Vanike Tarar and Rasulpur Tarar by different religious and political parties. In the city, five rallies were separately taken out by Jamaat-e-Islami, Sunni Tehreek, Jamatud Dawa (Tehreek-i-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir), Khaksar Tehrik and District Administration.

The biggest rally was of the activists of Jamat-ud-Dawa (Tehreek-i-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir) which was led by Maulana Abdur Rehman, District Ameer Maulana Shakirullah and Media Coordinator Saqib Sheikh. The participants of the rally raised slogans against Indian forces and the UN for not resolving the longstanding issue. They expressed their determination that Kashmiris would be liberated from Indian subjugation. They paid rich tributes to Kashmiri freedom fighters for rendering supreme sacrifices and hoped that their sacrifices would not go in vain. They further said that Kashmir, which is jugular vein of Pakistan, would be liberated and made part of Pakistan with the struggle of freedom fighters. They strongly condemned United Nations for its failure to implement 71-year-old resolution approved by it to hold free plebiscite in Kashmir.

A seminar was also held in Jinnah Hall-cum-Press Club Hafizabad under the auspices of district administration in which Principal Govt College for Women Zahida Nasreen Bhatti, District Officer Health Dr Aslam, District Education Officer Abdul Waheed Khan, Chief Executive Officer Education Ameen Ch, Deputy Commissioner Naveed Mirza, students of different educational institutions and other officers strongly condemned Indian forces for indulging in the genocide of innocent Kashmiri Muslims and called upon the UN to take serious notice of human rights violations by the occupation forces of India.

They also called upon the UN to ensure implementation of its age-old resolution to hold plebiscite in Kashmir which was a basic right of the Kashmiris to self-determination.