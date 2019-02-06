Share:

Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government is heading towards economic self-reliance with firm determination under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Provision of basic facilities of life to people as well as solution of their problems is a priority agenda of the government. Our every moment is spent to provide better facilities to people,” he said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

He said the PTI government had given priority to national interest instead of caring for personal interest. “We are working with full commitment to solve problems of the general public,” he said.

The chief minister said that public service was the only agenda and the PTI government will materialize the dream of a new Pakistan. “The PTI government is taking concrete steps for the welfare of the masses because nothing is dear to us than the welfare and prosperity of people. Regrettably, the past rulers ignored the genuine problems of people and national resources were wasted on exhibitory projects. In fact, past governments are responsible for the deteriorated conditions of the economy,” he said. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team are making efforts to improve the national economy. He said that people were hopeful of their bright future due to the politics of honesty and transparency.

Usman said that economic conditions are improving due to good governance and institutional transparency of the government sector. Due to positive steps of the government, the confidence of the investors has been restored and they have reposed their confidence in the government. Actually, the PTI government has ensured the best utilization of resources and practical measures have been taken for increasing investment. He said that “we are the custodians of national resources and no one will be allowed to misappropriate these resources”.

The PTI has written a new history by ensuring “transparent utilization of resources and we will make every effort to fulfill the expectations of the people attached with Imran Khan.

CM CONDOLES DEATH

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of renowned religious scholar and writer of many books Maulana Dr Aslam Siddiqui.

In a condolence message, the chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude. Dr Aslam Siddiqui was a known intellectual and his literary and religious services can’t be forgotten, the chief minister concluded.