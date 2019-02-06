Share:

Caracas - International clamor for snap elections in Venezuela intensified Monday as European powers recognized opposition chief Juan Guaido as interim leader, after Nicolas Maduro rejected an ultimatum to call new polls. Spain, Britain and France were among 16 EU nations to side with Guaido on Monday, following in the footsteps of key regional powers and the United States which has refused to rule out a military intervention in the crisis-wracked country. But key Maduro ally Russia slammed European “interference” in the oil-rich but impoverished Latin American country, saying it was an attempt “to legitimize usurped power.” Guaido thanked each EU country in turn on Twitter “for supporting all Venezuelans in this struggle we undertake to rescue our nation’s democracy, freedom and justice.” Claiming his legitimacy from the constitution, the 35-year-old National Assembly leader stunned the world when he proclaimed himself interim president on January 23, setting up a tense standoff with Maduro -- with both men heading rival massive street rallies in Caracas on Saturday.

Guaido is trying to force from power the socialist leader -- labelled a dictator by the West and his Latin American neighbors after presiding over Venezuela’s economic collapse -- aiming to set up a transitional government and hold new presidential elections.

Despite Guaido’s pleas for their support, the armed forces -- the country’s key power have remained loyal to Maduro, but the opposition leader has expressed confidence he will win over senior officers after a top air force general publicly sided with him on Saturday.

Guaido lost no time Monday in building on broadened international support, with his fledgling alternative administration announcing February 14 talks in Washington on responding to “the largest hemispheric humanitarian crisis in modern history.”

The opposition leader says up to 300,000 people are “at risk of death” from malnutrition and illness after years of shortages of basic food and medicines.

The US and other countries have already pledged humanitarian aid for Guaido’s administration, though it remains to be seen where and how it can enter the country without the military’s support.

The young lawmaker accused the military of planning to divert aid being stockpiled in Colombia, Brazil and an unidentified Caribbean island, in order to distribute it through the socialist government’s subsidized food program for supporters.