Pakistan which is considered as a big country of South Asia but unfortunately the Medicine Price is too much high. However, In Pakistan out of 100°/° percent 60°/° percent are poor and the price of medicine has been increased 15°/° percent.

So, I want to clear my thoughts that this is an injustice to the people who are poor because 15°/° percent is too high. Moreover, the Medicine which are being sold still some of them are expired but the price is the same. We all know that medicine is a big need for everyone so if a poor will be sick then how that poor can buy the Medicine with this price.

So, I request the Government of Pakistan to take an action as soon as possible.

MUZEER SALAM,

Hothabad Zamuran, January 19.