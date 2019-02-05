Share:

SIALKOT-Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has regretted that repressive tactics of India in Held Kashmir have increased manifold and Indian army has been shedding the blood of innocent people to prolong it subjugation. He termed that Kashmir an unfinished agenda of partition, calling Kashmir as the jugular vein of Pakistan. “Kashmir and Pakistan are like one soul in two hearts,” he dubbed and added that observance of the Kashmir Solidarity Day commemorates the strong and unflinching resolve of the Kashmiris to achieve the inalienable right to self-determination from Indian subjugation.

He stated this while addressing the participants of Kashmir Day function at Jinnah House Sialkot here. President PTI Central Punjab Umer Dar, Provincial Minister for Special Education Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq, MPA Syeda Farah Azami and other PTI leaders Khawaja Arif Ahmed, Johan Mehbub Piyara (SVP PTI Minorities Wing Punjab) and Ehtesham Khalid Janjua were also present on the occasion.

Usman Dar said that resolve of Kashmiris has not weakened rather strengthened with every passing day and with each new act of Indian cruelty in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said seven decades had passed and the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir remained unresolved.

He urged the world community to take notice of India’s brutal use of pellet guns, indiscriminate firing, use of human shields and promulgation of the draconian Armed Force Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA) that have made lives of the people in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir a living hell.

The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant said “Ruthless killings, pellet injuries to children and infants, rapes and torture; Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmiris.

FIRDOUS ASHIQ LEADS RALLY

PTI Central Leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan led a rally of the party workers from Koobey Chak to Sialkot to mark Kashmir Day.

Addressing the participants, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that thousands of innocent Kashmiris have been brutally tortured and extra-judicially killed during forced disappearances or illegal custody by the Indian occupation forces, which enjoyed full immunity under draconian laws.

She strongly criticized the prevailing larger scale violation of human rights by the occupant Indian Army in the Held Valley.

She revealed that the freedom was the basic right of the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and none could deny this fact.

While, addressing a largely attended Kashmir Conference held here today, Ch Muhammad Ishaq (Minister for Prisons Azad Jammu and Kashmir-AJK) said the sacrifices of the thousands of the innocent Kashmiri martyrs would become fruitful, as the sun of freedom of the Held valley from Indian yoke will rise soon.

He said that the India had unleashed worst brutalities to continue its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the Kashmiri reject India’s illegal occupation of their motherland. He said that the Kashmiri people had appealed the UNO to implement its resolutions on Kashmir to mitigate the sufferings of the innocent Kashmiris there.

Addressing the Kashmiri people here today, Dr. Zahid Ghani Dar (Convener Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement) added the sacrifices of the hundreds of the thousands of the Kashmiri people would soon become fruitful in shape of freedom of Kashmir from Indian yoke, as the Kashmir Issue has reached near its peaceful amicable solution as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He said that the sun of freedom of Kashmir will rise soon.