ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Police women cricket team thrashed Maragalla Collage Islamabad women cricket team by 8 wickets in a friendly T15 match played here at Police Headquarters cricket ground Tuesday. Margalla College cricket team’s captain Saba won the toss and elected to bat first but her decision failed to give desired results as they could score only 90 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in allotted overs. Kainat was the stand-out performer with the willow and scored 29 while Saba scored 17 runs. Sughra Khanum and Shahnaz took 2 wickets each giving away 13 and 15 runs, respectively. Islamabad police women chased down the target in the 11th over. Rahat and Zainab scored 32 runs each while Akhter scored 12 runs. Sughra Khanum was declared player of the match for her superb bowling.