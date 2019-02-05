Share:

LOS ANGELES:

JOHN BARNES believes Liam Neeson ''defends a medal'' for his controversial comments about his violent feelings of revenge. The former soccer star - who suffered racist abuse during his sporting career - has spoken out to defend the 66-year-old actor after he admitted he deliberately tried to get into a fight with a black person so he could ''kill'' them after a female friend or relative was raped. John told Sky News he respected Liam for his admission and claims that everyone is an ''unconscious racist''.