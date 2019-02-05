Share:

All over the world including Pakistan has expressed solidarity with Kashmiris every year since 1990. Spain’s and Italy’s people also protested for the rights of Kashmiris yesterday. Why is UNO quiet on this issue? Where are the organizations of the Human rights? Why all the forums do not play their roles.

From seven decades Kashmiris lost their lives for getting their rights/freedom and continuously raise their voice for freedom and daily face the Indian brutality.

Now it’s time for Pakistan to raise the Kashmir issue at the international forums and its big challenge for UNO to play its role on the Kashmir issue, and Kashmir to get rid India.

JAVED RUSTMANI,

Wahi Pandhi, February 5.