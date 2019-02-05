Share:

SHEIKHUPURA/KHANEWAL/GUJRANWALA/SARGODHA/BHALWAL/FAISALABAD/KASUR/OKARA- Kashmir Day was observed across Punjab with traditional zest and vigour as people belonging to all walks of life expressed solidarity with their oppressed brethren and vowed to continue unflinching support to them.

In Sheikhupura, Kashmir Day was observed with zeal and people expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of the held valley. Rallies and processions were taken out by the activists of religious and political parties to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir. They condemned the atrocities of Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

On the occasion, speakers urged the global community particularly United Nations to intervene in the matter and force Modi government to stop genocide of innocent people of occupied Kashmir.

A function was also organised in the ground of Khadija-tul-Kubra Girls High School. The speakers including Punjab Disasters Minister Mian Khalid Mehmood, DC Tariq Mehmood Bukhari and others said that the entire nation had stood behind the people of Kashmir until they would achieve freedom from Indian subjugation.

In Khanewal, locals observed Kashmir Day to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in their struggle for the right to self-determination under United Nations’ resolutions. In this connection, the main function was held in Jinnah Library Hall Khanewal under the supervision of district administration. Addressing a big gathering of participants, Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Ch said: "The entire Pakistani nation stands with Kashmiri brethren in their struggle to achieve their legitimate right to self-determination. It is our firm belief that Kashmiris will succeed in their struggle." A large number of students from different educational institutes of the district also highlighted the cause of Kashmir and the sacrifices of Kashmiris. Member Provincial Assembly PTI MS Shahida Malka in her speech said: "We salute the unshaken commitment of Kashmiri people for the right to self-determination." MPA Hamid Yar Hiraj, DPO Khanewal Muhammad Masoom, Khanewal District Council Chairman Engineer Raza Sargana, CEO Education Shaukat Ali Khan Sherwani in their speeches said the freedom movement in occupied Kashmir was getting strength with every passing day. They said: “Seven decades have passed but the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir remains unresolved.” Later, a rally under the leadership of Khanewal DC Ashfaq Ahmed Ch was taken out. A large number of people from all walks of life attended the rally to show their solidarity with innocent Kashmiri people. They were holding banners and placards and chanting slogans.

In Gujranwala, Youm-e-Kashmir was observed with traditional zeal as people expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people and condemned Indian brutalities against innocent Kashmiris struggling for their right to self-determination.

Different political, social, traders and religious parties including Jamaat-e-Islami, Sunni Tehreek, Jamaat-e-Ahle Sunnat, Insaf Student Federation, Anjuman-e-Tajran and others organised rallies and seminars. The speakers said that the people of Pakistan were renewing their pledge to continue moral, political and diplomatic support for the oppressed Kashmiris being brutally killed by Indian occupied forces. They said the main aim of observing the day was to give the world a loud and clear message that the hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris beat in unison. They called upon international community to be cognisant of its responsibilities and make efforts to resolving Kashmir issue to ensure peace in South Asia.

In Sargodha, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed with fervour and expression of brotherhood with the oppressed Muslims of occupied Kashmir. The main ceremony was held at Arts Council complex. Additional Deputy Commissioner Asif Iqbal Malik was the chief guest while Dr. Haroon Rashid Tabassam, Mumtaz Arif, renowned artist Inam Khan, journalists, lawyers, writers and people from all schools of thought were also present there. Speakers paid glowing tributes to Kashmiris over facing the brutalities of Indian forces. They expressed their virtual sentiments and solidarity with Kashmiri brethrens. Meanwhile, a picture exhibition was held as homage to the martyrs of Kashmir and sons of soil. On the occasion, a human chain was made while debates and seminar were also arranged. A rally was organised in Kot Momin tehsil. It was led by Assistant Commissioner Ifatun Nisa. Participants of the rally held banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiri Muslims.

Similarly, Freedom Movement of Jammu and Kashmir observed Kashmir solidarity caravan which commenced from Chungi No. 9 Satellite Town. After passing through different roads and bazaars, it concluded at Shaheen Chowk. It was led by Hafiz Masood Kamal.

A rally had also been taken out by Jamaat-e-Islami from 47-Bridge to Chowk Block No.12. Speakers of the rally said that Kashmir was of Kashmiris and demanded to give them right to self-determination.

They also condemned the completion of 66 years of Indian subjugation of Kashmir.

In Bhalwal, a rally was taken out in solidarity with Kashmiri people. The rally was led by Bhalwal Tehsil Bar Association president Ashfaq Saghir Gujjar. The participants of the rally were mostly the lawyers. They marched through different roads, holding banners and placards inscribed with demands for the acceptance of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination as per the wishes of the people of Kashmir. They also chanted slogans against Indian atrocities against Kashmiri people, especially the women, the children, and the elderly ones.

Speakers expressed their anger over the use of brutal force by Indian forces to suppress liberation movement of Kashmir. They said that Kashmir would be liberated soon from Indian occupation.

In Faisalabad, Kashmir Day was observed with national enthusiasm and zeal throughout Faisalabad division. People from all walks of life expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren. The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the independence of Kashmir. The district administration had arranged various programs to highlight Kashmir issue and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris. Photo exhibitions, seminars, ceremonies and speech declamations marked the day.

In Kasur, a ceremony was organised in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day. It was held at District Public School. Students in their speeches condemned Indian brutalities against unarmed Kashmiris. They demanded early provision of right to self-determination to Kashmiris. The guest speaker said that India could not suppress freedom movement in Kashmir by using force. They added that soon the era of oppression would end in Kashmir, and the sun of freedom would shine above the bleeding valley.

In Okara, Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan in a message said that the freedom had always been the greatest blessing of Allah to a nation. She said that the oppressed Kashmiris had been laying unparallel sacrifices in the modern epoch for their freedom from India. She added that Indian forces had created an atmosphere of extreme terror in Kashmir valley, the end of which was drawing nearer. She said that each of Kashmiris would continue to raise his/her voice for freedom of his nation and state from the slavery of Bharat. She said: “Despite extremities, coercion, atrocities and terror, India has failed to silence Kashmiris.” She added: “India's face of terror has exposed before the world.” She stated: “The people of Okara stand with their Kashmiri brethren in their struggle. The citizens, political people, trading organisations, and religious parties extend their support to Kashmiris.” She also prayed for the freedom of Kashmir from Indian subjugation.