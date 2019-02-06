Share:

ISLAMABAD - Colourful Kashmiri Cultural show mesmerised the visitors here on Tuesday at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa marking the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The day-long Kashmir Cultural Festival started with popular national, folk and Kashmiri songs presented by students of various educational institutions of Federal capital featuring dazzling attires to reflect the true cultural identity of Kashmir.

The event was organised in collaboration with Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir Cultural Academy, Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Federal Directorate of Education to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people struggling for their right of self-determination in the Indian Occupied Kashmir through purely a cultural perspective.

The major attractions of the festival included congregation of Kashmiri community and youth Immigrant/resident Kashmiri community while Kashmiri students dressed in authentic Kashmiri attire attended the show to express solidarity with the Kashmiris on the day.

A special exhibition of Kashmiri arts, crafts by master artisans in different specialized craft fields like papier mache, embroidery, namda, gabba, jewelry, weaving was displayed.

Live Folkloric performances by folk artistes, folk musicians and instrumentalists were arranged who sang inspirational and national songs to project the Kashmir cause. Since music has no language, its melodious tones reach hearts and can convey any message effectively, said the organisers.

Arts and crafts bazaar was set up to offer a variety of knickknacks, gemstones, folk arts, crafts, trinkets, etc. to the visitors attending the day-long event while Lok Virsa premises were decorated with buntings and banners bearing slogans in support of Kashmir cause.

During the Kashmir cultural show, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said Pakistani people are also connected to Kashmiris from cultural perspective. Despite the ban on media in occupied Kashmir, the atrocities in Kashmir by Indian army are being exposed and we salute to those Kashmiris who hold Pakistan’s flag and struggle for getting their due right of self determination. We will fight for the rights of Kashmiris and they will soon their right of self determination, he added.