LAHORE - Vice Chairperson of Overseas Pakistanis Commission Waseem Akhtar has said that February 5 is observed every year to support Kashmiris and ensure that Pakistanis are with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in every difficult time.

He said that Kashmiris arc being martyred by Indian securities forces but they have not gone even an inch back on their principled stand on independence from India. He said that Pakistan pays tribute to Kashmiri people for their sacrifices which they rendered resisting Indian occupation forces. On Kashmir Solidarity Day, the entire country and people of Pakistan living abroad paid tribute to Kashmiri people for their struggle which they are doing in Indian occupied Kashmir. Independence is the fundamental right of any person or nation, he said.

This right of independence cannot be snatched by any cruel nation. The struggle of Kashmir people may seem to be long but the day is not far when Kashmir will become a free country.