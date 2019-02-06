Share:

Islamabad - Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor has emphasised that Kashmir remains a long pending unresolved issue on UN agenda since 1948.

In a tweet on Tuesday on the eve of Kashmir Day observed across the country and in various parts of the world, the DG ISPR said decades of atrocities by Indian Occupation forces have failed to suppress ever strengthening legitimate freedom struggle. “Determined Kashmiris shall succeed InshaAllah,” he added.

This year, the Kashmir Day was observed at a time when Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir have reached a new level of oppression and human rights’ denial to crush the indigenous freedom movement against the subjugating forces.

Data compiled by different civil society organisations on state of human rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir has revealed that at least 18 youth were martyred by the Indian troops in January alone.

As many as 126 people were injured, 93 arrested including Hurriyat leaders and activists. The Indian forces also destroyed four residential structures in January.

A total of 755 Kashmiris have been killed and over 25, 265 injured since July 2016. Data from January, 1989 to January, 2019 shows a whopping 95, 283 killings and 145,597 arrests.

In 20 years, a total of 22,898 women have been widowed, 107,765 children have been orphaned, 11,111 women were either gang-raped or molested and at least 109,205 structures destroyed.