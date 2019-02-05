Share:

LOS ANGELES-Kelly Brook suffers ''anxiety'' over the idea of getting married.

The 39-year-old star is very happy with her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi but she no longer thinks getting wed or having children are what she wants to do with her life, which has been causing her turmoil. She admitted to Closer magazine: ''I'm happy but I still have my hang-ups. As I've grown older, they've just become a little different. I've come to terms with the fact I'm not going to be a young, skinny model forever. I dealt with that when I hit 30. But these days, it's more like, 'I'm not married, I've not had kids - where am I at in my career?' ''I do get anxiety about whether I want children and to get married, I think about those things a lot. I don't know if it's for me, to be honest, and I think that's why it makes me feel anxious.

I'm so happy with how everything's going in my life - I suppose I don't see where it would fit in right now.'' The brunette beauty - who has suffered two miscarriages in the past - has found gardening to be hugely beneficial to her mental health and she loves the quiet life she shares with Jeremy.

She said: ''Being out in the garden helps with my mental health. The best bit is to be able to put my mobile down for a few hours and be in my flower beds, or in my potting shed. It's just me, the wildlife and my land. I grow my own vegetables and cook from scratch - I'm much more connected to the environment. ''Living in the city felt superficial, it was all about how you look - and I'm much more comfortable in Kent.