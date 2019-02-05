Share:

Lahore-Nescafé Basement began with a bang, when two tracks were revealed last week from its fifth installment. In an attempt to showcase Pakistan's young, raw talent, Xulfi brought forward 73 artists of different genres. One of them was Hadia Hashmi, eight years old.

Hadia was praised and loved for her strong vocals by everyone and some people started comparing her with Abida Parveen, the legendary Sufi singer.

To this end, the producer of the show, Xulfi, requested everyone on social media not to put such ideas in Hadia 's mind. “This is a personal and humble request to everyone. Let’s not put this in Hadia’s mind that she’s the next Abida Parveen. Let her find her own person,” he wrote.

Xulfi continued: “I regard the sentiment that talks about this connection and I respect it. After all, Abida Jee is one of the best artists our country has produced. But for the kid’s sake, I feel it’s important to not put definite goals in her head at this tender age. Thank you.”