LAHORE-Pakistani film ‘Load Wedding’ starring Fahad Mustafa and Mehwish Hayat in the lead roles has won the best feature film award at Rajasthan International Film Festival 2019 (RIFF).

RIFF is Rajasthan’s biggest academic and glamour film festival. The five-day extravaganza showed a diverse, linguistically independent selection of the world's best feature films, documentaries and short films based on Hindi, English and Rajasthani cultures and identities. The festival also included concerts, gala events, film parties, seminars, workshops and networking opportunities with government representatives, business leaders and local organizations, actors, producers, directors, media and more.

RIFF works on cinema technical and academic aspects. The organisation, through various seminars, debates and discussions, tries to connect world cinema with the general public and make it a social concern.

The producer of the film, Fizza Ali Meerza, said in a statement, “We are extremely thrilled that our hard work is getting recognized internationally. We always believe in working with stories that has a positive message to give back to society and portrayal of a positive image of Pakistan worldwide. This is the first award Load Wedding won since the release, and we are sure it’s the first of many.”

Director Nabeel Qureshi added, “It’s always a very pleasant feeling to see your work being recognised and acknowledged. Load Wedding is a film very different from all the other films I have done and also very special to me. I’m very happy to be honored by this award from RIFF 2019.”