ISLAMABAD - Former Interior Minister Rehman Malik yesterday saluted the people of Kashmir for their continuous brave struggle against Indian illegal confinement, brutalities and aggressions.

He expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir who were struggling for their legitimate right of self-determination since over six decades.

Speaking at a news conference on Kashmir Solidarity Day here, Senator Malik said that he strongly condemn the India for its brutalities against oppressed Kashmiri people.

He said that United Nation has passed a resolution in favour of Kashmiris’ self-determination movement but India is not ready to accept it, which is the violation of international laws and charters of human rights. He said he wishes today our Prime Minister and Foreign Minister were present in UN highlighting the issue of Kashmir.

On the occasion, Senator Malik urged the government of Pakistan to move against Indian government and PM Narendra Modi in United Nations for the Human Rights violation and crimes against humanity being carried out by Indian Forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said PM Narendra Modi has crossed all the limits of brutality and did not feel any guilt in ordering aggressive use of pellet guns against peaceful protestors in Occupied Kashmir, which the international community has termed as the first mass blinding in human history.

He said: “I appeal to the Secretary General UN and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to constitute a high powered Commission to visit Indian Occupied Kashmir to investigate the Human Rights Violations there.” Senator Malik said there can be neither sustainable peace nor economic stability in the region without the resolution of the Kashmir issue in accordance with the wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said: “Indian Forces are committing brutalities by killing of innocent Muslim Kashmiris including women and children, like the previous Indian governments did in the past, whereas Kashmiris are simply demanding for their legitimate right of self-determination, under the ‘Resolution’ which was passed by UNSC.” He said that he calls upon the International Community to pressurise India and ensure the implementation of United Nation resolution on Kashmir. He said the people of Kashmir should be given the right of self-determination.