Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday arrested Senior Punjab Minister Aleem Khan .

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was taken into custody as he appeared before NAB Lahore. Aleem was being investigated by NAB in cases pertaining to foreign property, owing assets beyond his known sources of income and an offshore company scandal.

According to sources in the accountability watchdog, Aleem has been taken into custody in connection with his alleged offshore company disclosed in the Panama Papers leak.

Aleem arrived at the NAB Office in Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore around 10:45am, sources said. During an informal talk with the media he informed that he had been summoned by NAB and will share further details afterwards, sources added.

This is the fourth time the senior Punjab minister appeared before the NAB. Aleem had last appeared before NAB on August 8 when he was handed a questionnaire and told to appear on February 6 (today).

Earlier it emerged that Aleem owned assets worth over Rs918 million. According to Aleem’s nomination papers submitted for the recently held elections, the PTI central Punjab president and former MPA holds total assets worth Rs918,278,855.

Aleem’s personal property is valued at more than Rs159 million while his ownership of shares is said to be worth more than Rs129.3 million.