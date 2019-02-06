Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that no negligence would be tolerated in provision of best medical facilities to patients in hospitals.

These words were expressed by her during a surprise visit to Ganga Ram Hospital. She visited and reviewed the medical facilities in emergency, labour room, waiting area, operation theatre, gynea and other departments. The medical superintendent and other concerned officers were also there. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled his promise to the nation after introducing Health Cards for the poor public of the country.

She said the last government has looted money nothing else for public health section. A new monitoring system in all hospitals of the province is being introduced. All medical superintendents have been strictly directed to keep hospitals clean. Dr. Yasmin Rashid has further said that only one attendant will be allowed with patients for ensuring hospitals clean.