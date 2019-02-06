Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Norwegian Prime Minister Kjell Magne Bondevick has emphasised that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute should be high on the agenda of the international community and resolution of this dispute should be a priority for all.

The former Prime Minister of Norway expressed these views during a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in London, a Press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said here on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee of Pakistan and Mr Bondevik were in London to attend the international conference on Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister condemned the prevalent human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir and recognised that Indian atrocities against helpless Kashmiris are finally being acknowledged by the international community.

He appreciated the participation of the ex-Norwegian Prime Minister in the Conference and expressed the hope that the participation of prominent international figures would be instrumental in drawing further international attention to the grave human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) and towards the resolution of this longstanding dispute.

The Foreign Minister added that 2018 was one of the deadliest years in the history of Held Kashmir in which Indian occupation forces killed over 450 innocent Kashmiris, blinded and maimed scores of men, women and children using pellet shot guns. Bondevik thanked the Foreign Minister for his views and welcomed the initiatives such as the International Conference on Jammu and Kashmir for which he was here.

He reiterated that there was no military solution to this dispute and that peaceful and meaningful dialogue was the only way forward.

Bondevik reaffirmed his commitment for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiris.