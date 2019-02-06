Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Pakistan wants peace in the region, but it is concerned over the deteriorating human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

In an interview in London, he said India is not managing its side well and UN Human Rights and All Parties Parliamentary Group on Kashmir in their separate reports have highlighted atrocities and grave human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir by the Indian forces.

To a question, he said Pakistan will welcome anyone from Britain and across the world to visit Azad Kashmir as it has nothing to hide.

Regarding Pakistan's role in restoring peace in Afghanistan, the foreign minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan has been consistently saying that there is no military solution to the situation in Afghanistan.

He said only a negotiated and political settlement can restore peace in the war torn country. He said US President Donald Trump has expressed his interest to engage with the Afghan Taliban and Pakistan has played a positive role in bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table.

Answering a question regarding Pak-US ties, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said a reset is taking place in the relationships between the two countries as Americans have more confidence in the PTI government.

Replying to a question, the Foreign Minister said no terrorist sanctuary exists in our side of the border as we have cleared our soil of terrorists. He said if any terrorist safe haven exists it is on other side of the border.

Responding to another query, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet anyone, including Donald Trump if it is in Pakistan's national interest.

Regarding to a question regarding Asia Bibi, he said she is in Pakistan and a free person. He said it will be her decision to either stay in Pakistan or go anywhere. He said the government will certainly provide complete protection to her if she wants to stay in Pakistan.

He said nobody can challenge writ of the state in Pakistan as there is complete rule of law in the country. He said Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan leadership is behind bars for taking law into hands.