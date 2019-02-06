Share:

QUETTA - Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri met Afghan Consul General Waheedullah Momand at Afghan Consulate in Quetta on Tuesday and discussed peace and prosperity in Afghanistan in detail.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said that Pakistan was playing a key role for restoring sustainable peace in Afghanistan. Peace in Afghanistan was necessary for development in Pakistan, he said in a Press release issued here.

He said that both the countries could resolve their all problems through positive negotiations which was important for enhancing relationship among both States.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is talking about the Afghan policy for the last 20 years”, he said, adding, the powerful force like US today is on this opinion and policy and it is very positive sign that the US and the Taliban were negotiating on the Afghan issue.

He said that the situation in this region was changing rapidly, peace would definitely come, and there have some issues of difficulties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, but it is necessary to sit together for negotiating to address them in peaceful manner for restoring peace in both the countries.

He said that Afghanistan and Pakistan are neighbouring countries and people of both countries are connected together, despite a vast border, adding, we cannot afford war, we can benefit from friendly relations.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is trying to maintain peace throughout the region including Afghanistan, he said, adding, that is why, directive was issued that the Pak-Afghan Turkham border would open for six months, so that there is no problem between the two countries and the people can trade freely.

He said that both the countries were affected by terrorism which created many problems which had a bad impact on the economy of both the countries. On this occasion, Afghan Consul General, Waheedullah Momand, said that we are tied together with religion, culture and Almighty Allah has given all kinds of minerals to both the countries.

He said that the Afghan government is paying special attention to peace in Afghanistan under the leadership of Ashraf Ghani, adding, that Afghanistan also wants good ties with neighbours because peace is vital for development of Afghanistan. On this occasion, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri assured Waheedullah Momand that peace would be maintained in the areas for prosperity of both countries people, adding, we have to play a positive role in this regard. He said that Pakistan was trying to maintain good relations with all Islamic countries including Afghanistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.