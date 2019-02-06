Pakistan to hold more Kashmir events in UK

Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will hold more events on Kashmir in the United Kingdom this year after the success of ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ and related gatherings, officials said.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation that UK had a logical responsibility towards the Kashmir issue since it ruled the sub-continent for around a century.

“We are planning to keep up the momentum. There will be regular events in UK. This will also attract world attention and also remind the UK of its expected role,” said one official.

Another official said the UK had no objection to Kashmir-related events if the schedules were settled with the UK authorities beforehand. “We in fact want the UK to play a role, being the former ruler of the undivided India. Kashmir issue is a flashpoint so the whole world should step in to contribute for its solution,” he added.

British rule in the Indian subcontinent ended in 1947 with the creation of new states: Pakistan and India, as the successor states. Jammu and Kashmir, the largest of the princely states, had a predominantly Muslim population ruled by the Hindu Maharaja Hari Singh. The state is now divided between Pakistan and India. Both Pakistan and India claim the state in full.

Yesterday, Pakistan marked the Kashmir Solidarity Day in London with a large rally in front of the British parliament led by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Former Norwegian Prime Minister Kjell Magne Bondevik, members of the British Parliament and Foreign Minister Qureshi had earlier unanimously supported a joint resolution tabled against gross human rights’ violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir – a development which Qureshi termed as “massive.”

All the leaders expressed grave concerns on the true scale of India’s brutalities in Occupied Kashmir as determined by the reports of the UK Parliament’s All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group which was revealed in October 2018. The resolution stated that the Kashmir conflict should be resolved accordingly with the UN resolutions.

In a message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day, FM Qureshi said the government and the people of Pakistan re-affirm “our unflinching support to the brave people of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just and legitimate struggle for self-determination against wrongful Indian occupation.”

He said India’s consistent denial of this right recognized by the United Nations Security Council resolutions was a telling example of impunity. “The human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir are a blot on the conscience of humanity and demand immediate corrective action by the international community,” he added.

The minister said the Reports of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights on Jammu and Kashmir and the UK’s All Parties Parliamentary Kashmir Group have lifted the veil off decades of obfuscation by India of massive human rights violations and unspeakable crimes against humanity in occupied Kashmir.

“Pakistan remains committed to finding a just and peaceful resolution to this long standing dispute. Our principled position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is based on none other than the United Nations Security Council resolutions. These resolutions provide for the final disposition of Jammu and Kashmir dispute through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations,” he said.

Kashmir, he said, was the core dispute between Pakistan and India. “The dream of peace and prosperity of the people of this region will remain elusive without resolving this dispute in accordance with the aspirations of its people. The world community should not forget its obligation towards the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and understand that continued apathy to the sufferings of the Kashmiri people could have disastrous consequences not only for the region but potentially for the world at large,” he said.

As far as the role of Pakistan is concerned, Qureshi said: “We would continue to pursue a steadfast policy of extending political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.”

