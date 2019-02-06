Share:

ISLAMABAD - Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed on Tuesday across Pakistan, AJK, Gilgit and Baltistan and other countries to express wholehearted support to just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

In Pakistan, one minute silence was observed at 10am to pay homage to the martyrs of the liberation struggle of occupied Kashmir. Human chains were formed at Kohala and other points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. It was a public holiday.

Addressing a seminar titled ‘Kashmir Matters’ to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day at the Presidency, President Dr Arif Alvi urged the international community, the United Nations, and human rights organisations to take notice of the grave human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The President said the people and all political parties in Pakistan were united on the issue of Kashmir.

On his twitter account, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged all the freedom-loving people in the world to stand with the Kashmiris in their demand for freedom from the Indian occupation.

The Prime Minister said “The brutality of Indian security forces in Occupied Kashmir has rallied all Kashmiris together in their demand for freedom from Indian occupation.”

“The Indian army is not fighting insurgents but an entire people in IOK. All freedom loving ppl (people) in the world must stand with Kashmiris,” he further posted.

In his address, Dr Alvi said India should welcome international observers in Occupied Kashmir if it has nothing to hide.

The President said New Delhi is using rape, pellet guns and mass burials to suppress ingenious freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir against India occupation. He said India cannot suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiris through oppressive use of force and state terrorism.

Alvi said Kashmir is an unsettled issue of partition and Indian leaders had promised in the United Nations that Kashmiris would be given a chance of plebiscite under UN supervision so that they could decide their fate according to their own wishes. He said promise has not yet been fulfilled as Indian leadership fears that Kashmiris will prefer to go with Islamabad instead of New Delhi.

Dr Alvi demanded of the United Nations to live up with its promise and resolve the Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

The President also called upon the people across the border to use social media to tell the world as to what is going on in Occupied Kashmir.

He said even the independent intellectuals of India, like Arundhati Roy, are of the view that Kashmir has gone away from India.

Addressing the seminar, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur urged international community, Muslim Ummah, and human rights organisations to play their role in stopping the bloodshed in Occupied Kashmir at the hands of Indian forces.

Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said heart of every Pakistan throbs with his Kashmiri brethren.

Information Minister Ch Fawad Hussain called upon India to come to the dialogue table to find-out a peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute. He said Kashmir is a human issue rather a dispute over territory and India should understand this fact.

Earlier in the day, addressing a special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad on Kashmir Day, President Arif Alvi expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and urged New Delhi to halt consistent human rights violations committed by the Indian troops in Occupied Kashmir.

The President said the people and all political parties in Pakistan were united on the issue of Kashmir and firmly stood behind their Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for their right of self-determination, which was also recognized by the international community through UN Resolutions.

President Alvi issued a list of demands for the Indian government:

* Free all political prisoners

* Uphold freedom of expression in Kashmir

* Ban the use of firearms against Kashmiri citizens

* Ban the use of pellet guns against Kashmiris

* Withdraw draconian ‘black laws’ in Kashmir

* Allow IOK leaders to travel freely and “make their case abroad”

* Allow international rights observers into IOK to “see the situation for themselves”

* Lift restrictions on electronic communications

The president demanded the immediate release of political prisoners languishing in Indian prisons. He called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to abolish black laws plaguing the disputed valley.

Alvi called upon the United Nations to send a fact-finding mission to the occupied territory to ascertain the ground situation. He said the Indian government should lift restrictions on media and internet as it hindered Kashmiris’ right to freedom of expression. “India cannot suppress the freedom struggle through oppression or use of force,” he added.

He also paid glowing tributes to the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri people and said India must know the importance of peace dialogue as the solution to all disputes lies in talks.

Stressing the importance of talks, Alvi said New Delhi was unwilling to hold dialogues with Islamabad to perpetuate its illegal occupation of Kashmir.

The President said the people and all political parties in Pakistan were united on the issue of Kashmir and firmly stood behind their Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for their right of self-determination, which was also recognized by the international community through UN Resolutions.

He lauded the courage and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people including men, women, and youth in the ongoing freedom struggle and said their sacrifices would not go in vein and they would achieve their goal of freedom.

Alvi said the people and government of Pakistan have been observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day for the last 20 years to express their support for the Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle.

He said the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir belonged to Kashmiris and they had all the right to decide about the future of Kashmir - a right also recognised through the UN Security Council Resolutions.