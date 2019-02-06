Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani Tuesday named Sarfaraz Ahmed as Pakistan captain for the ICC World Cup 2019, which starts in England from May 30, in an attempt to quell rumours regarding the change of guard at the helm of Pakistan team.

Addressing a press conference at Gaddaffi Stadium, Mani also praised Sarfaraz qualities as captain and cricketer. But Mani also confirmed that Sarfaraz’s position as captain will be re-evaluated after the World Cup, keeping a door ajar for the possible musical chairs game for the captaincy that may adversely affect team’s performance in mega event considering the past history of players politics in Pakistan team.

The joint press conference of the PCB chief and Pakistan captain was aimed at solving the captaincy issue that has been arose since Sarfaraz’ suspension by the International Cricket Council and his below par performances in the recent series. But as there is a history is with the Pakistan team, the same stands for the PCB officials as well as they themselves creates such issues from on-issues and out of the blue; then come forward to resolve such issues and claiming their success over such resolution. So it seems the wind of change promised by the new government like other departments also failed to blow in the corridors of the PCB headquarter as well and its bureaucracy is upto the old tactics yet again.

Such was the case witnessed during the press conference when after recounting achievements and leadership qualities of Sarfaraz and confirming him captain, Mani shook hand with the captain to congratulate him for being named captain for the World Cup.

Mani also confirmed that the PCB evaluates the performance of captain and team on series to series basis and named captain for only one series. It is quite astonishing revelation as such short term policies could encourage players’ power politics in the dressing room and ruin the chances of Pakistan team like it happened many a times in the past. It is not a secret that Sarfaraz had full support and confidence of previous PCB top brass and he was supposed to captain Pakistan for a long time that would certainly bring stability and consistency in team’s performances. Twice Pakistan had reached the pinnacle of the game and on both occasions there were settled captains were there who did not need to get the backing of the PCB chief and selectors after every other game. Both Imran Khan and Misbahul Haq had taken the Pakistan team to new heights as both knew it was out of question that they would be sacked as captain.

The PCB chief also tried to justify board’s act saying it happens in every country but he conveniently forgot that such things are happening e.g. in Sri Lanka their performances are hitting no lows. It also makes one bewildered to think with whom Sarfaraz would be replaced as captain. Seniors are tried and tested time and again and about to hang up their shoes after the World Cup. If such is the strategy of the PCB to keep the captain in continuous uncertainty then why they have not appointed any vice captain in any format as his understudy who could replace Sarfaraz. It was the point that the PCB chief also acknowledged during the press conference and vowed to take up the matter with the selectors. It also raised the question mark over the ability of selectors and team management as well as their shortsightedness has left Pakistan with no option due to their failure to develop second and third-tier leadership.

However, the PCB chief revealed that he was the one who had realised the leadership qualities of Sarfaraz some 13 years ago. “I first met Sarfaraz 13 years ago during ICC Under-19 World Cup in Colombo and his leadership quality was great,” Mani said. “Pakistan believed to have lost that game after scoring 109 against India but the way Sarfaraz led the side and got India out for 71 runs was outstanding. I couldn’t forgot that match and even wrote a letter to the then-chairman Shahryar Khan praising Sarfaraz’s leadership. There is no doubt at all in Sarafarz’s contribution to Pakistan. He has led at from Under-19 to Karachi, for PIA and then Pakistan.”

“I am happy to confirm that Sarfaraz will remain captain till the World Cup. I was always clear in my mind that Sarfaraz would be the captain. I was keen to speak with him on the team’s recent performances as part of the normal review and appraisal process, and, more importantly, about his own future plans as we all know he has undergone some tough times as a professional cricketer in the past few weeks.”

Sarfaraz said he felt humbled and honoured to be placed in the same bracket as some of the most iconic and legendary cricketers who have previously captained Pakistan at World Cups including Imran Khan, Wasim Akram and Misbahul Haq. “Pressure is always there during captaincy. But with the chairman and board’s support I feel motivated more than ever. I now would like to transfer the same to the team for the upcoming Australia series and World Cup.” He also requested to all to move on from the racist-slur saga as it has become the past and the focus should be the future.

About Pakistan team’s struggles, Sarfaraz said batsmen are somehow showing the form but it was the bowlers’ form that worries him. “Imam and Babar are in a great touch. Hafeez is also showing tremendous form after making comeback. Fakhar is getting starts but failing to capitalize and I hope he will soon overcome it. But it is the bowlers’ form that is really worrisome. I hope that we would able to get an in-form bowling combination before the mega event to boost our chances.”