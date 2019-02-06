Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Sindh government to take swift and stern action against the elements involved in the vandalism of a Hindu temple in Kumb town of district Khairpur of Sindh.

In a tweet here on Tuesday, Premier Imran Khan expressing his annoyance over the incident termed the action contrary to the teachings of the Holy Quran.

He tweeted, “The Sindh government must take swift and decisive action against the perpetrators. This is against the teachings of the Quran.”

Recently, news emerged on social media that a Hindu temple in Khairpur district of Sindh was desecrated and some miscreants set holy books on fire.