Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday has hailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Aleem Khan for his volunteer resignation as Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development following National Accountability Bureau (NAB) detention in offshore companies case.

The premier said that everything should be proceeded as per law in the cases against Aleem Khan . He has also directed the ministers to refrain from giving unnecessary remarks on the matter.

It is to be mentioned here that the anti-corruption watchdog had summoned Aleem Khan at Lahore office for interrogation during which, the investigation officials were reportedly not satisfied with the records provided by him.

NAB had initiated probe into Aleem Khan’s offshore company on order of Chairman Justice (rretired) Javed Iqbal after he was named in Panama Leaks in April 2016 among 435 Pakistanis.

A thorough inquiry had been launched into shell entities situated in British Virgin Islands and the accountability bureau had sought details of persons concerned from Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).