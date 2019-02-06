Share:

KARACHI - Police claimed to have arrested a suspect allegedly attempted to rape a minor girl in Korangi area here on Tuesday.

According to police officials, the incident took place at Korangi No 4 where a suspect allegedly attempted to rape a six-year-old girl inside an eco sound system shop, adding that upon girl’s screaming, a score of residents of the area gathered on the spot and saved a girl. The people also caught a suspect and handed him over to the police after beating him so badly. The police then shifted the suspect to the police station and registered a case against him. Police officials said that the suspect was identified as Farhan who works at a sound system shop, adding that the victim girl is a resident of same area and was at her grandfather’s home when the incident took place.

Police officials said that the victim girl was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where initial medical checkup report confirms that the suspect attempted to subject her to a rape. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.