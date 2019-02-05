Share:

Okara:-The district police arrested various narcotics dealers and recovered heavy quantity of drugs and liquor. Okara Saddr police arrested Zulfiqar alias Kaka of village 56/2L with 1.1kg of charas and Rafiq alias Foji with 410g of charas. Haveli Lakha police arrested Ahmed with 20 litres of liquor, Abu Bakr Siddiq with 20 litres of liquor, Shehzad Ahmed with 18 litres of liquor, and Ashiq with 20 litres of liquor. Cases were registered accordingly.