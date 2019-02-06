Share:

LAHORE - A 60-year-old man died when a car smashed into a motorcycle near Izmeer Town on Canal Road in Chuhng police precincts on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified by police as Mustafa Rehan, said to be a professor at a local college.

Rehan riding on a motorcycle was on his way home when a rashly-driven car hit his two-wheeler from the rear side near Izmeer Town. As a result, he fell on the road and received serious injuries. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he died. The driver along with the car managed to escape from the scene. The police were investigating the incident.

TEEN CRUSHED UNDER CRANE

A 15-year-old boy died under a crane near Keer Village in Batapur, rescue workers said.

An eyewitness told the police that the boy, not identified yet, was trying to cross the road when the crane ran over him.

As a result, he died on the spot. The crane driver managed to escape from the scene. The police later reached the spot and shifted the body to a hospital. Further investigation was underway.