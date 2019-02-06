Share:

PTI senior leader and Deputy Secretary Information Chaudhry Hameed Pothi has stated that Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed on February 05 to express whole-hearted support of the Pakistani nation to just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

While talking to “Online” he urged the international community, the United Nations, and human rights organizations to take notice of the grave human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Responding a question, he stated that PTI leadership is effectively highlighting the core issue around the world and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan steps for Kashmir is appreciable.

He stated that even Indian leadership has realized the PTI is effectively highlighting this issue. He stated that India cannot suppress the freedom movement of Kashmiris through oppressive use of force and state terrorism.

Kashmir is an unsettled issue of partition and Indian leaders had promised in the United Nations that Kashmiris would be given a chance of plebiscite under UN supervision so that they could decide their fate according to their own wishes, he added. He demanded of the United Nations to live up with its promise and resolve the Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of the people of Kashmir.