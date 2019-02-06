Share:

ISLAMABAD - A strong earthquake with the intensity of 5.6 magnitude recorded on the Richter scale felt in federal capital on Tuesday causing fear among people who came out of the buildings.

According to Meteorological Department, the epicenter of the quake was 104 kilometers North East of Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The tremors were also felt in other cities including Rawalpindi, Swat, Kohat, Mansehra, Peshawar, Muzaffarabad and Malakand.

Fortunately, no loss of lives was reported in the wake of the quake; however, a number of people were seen vacating their homes in panic.