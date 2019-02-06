Share:

Zulfiqar Wassan , a close relative of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wassan and the primary suspect in the murder of a teenage girl Ramsha, was arrested on Wednesday.

According to police, Zulfiqar was wanted in a number of cases, including kidnapping for ransom, theft and the murder of Ramsha.

On February 1, Ramsha, a seventh-grade student, was killed in the name of Karo Kari (honour killing) in Khairpur’s Kunb area.

Ramsha’s mother said that the teenager was killed in the name of honour by Manzoor Wassan’s close relative as she wanted to marry a boy of her own will. The relatives of the teenager had named four suspects in the FIR of which three have been arrested so far.

A day earlier, police arrested PPP leader Nawab Wassan’s cook, Imtiaz Wassan, in connection to the case. An accomplice of the primary suspect identified as Ghafar Wassan was also arrested two days ago.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had taken notice of the incident and issued special directions to SSP Khairpur regarding the arrests of the accused.