Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Malik Shahid Saleem said that Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of partition plan and the UN-sponsored plebiscite is the only solution to this issue.

In his message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day, the RCCI president said that traders always stand with Kashmiri people and will always vocal for their right of self determination.

He termed the Kashmir dispute as the main reason of contention between the South Asian arch rivals Pakistan and India. A peaceful South Asia can only be prosperous if all the outstanding issues were resolved between Pakistan and India, including Kashmir, he added. Trade between the two countries and other regional states can only be boosted up once we have peace in this region, he said.

A rally was taken out in Kallar Syedan to express solidarity with Kashmiri people. Besides government officials, politicians, members of civil society and locals participated in the rally. The participants were holding banners and placards mentions slogans in favour of Kashmiri people and against Indian forces.

Similarly, Muslim Students Organization (MSO) carried out Azm-e-Azaadi Kashmir Rally under the leadership of Nazim-e-Ahla Pakistan Mohsin Khan Abbasi. The speakers condemned Indian forces’ brutality against innocent Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir. “Solution of core issue of Kashmir can only bring peace in South Asia,” he said adding that the international comity should plays its active role for resolving the dispute.

“Indian forces are injuring even small children wil pallet guns besides killing helpless people,” he said.