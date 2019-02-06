Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Federal Education is not considering any proposal to regularise the daily wages teaching and non teaching staffers of the public sector schools and colleges of the city, officials said on Monday.

Around 1,800 teaching and non-teaching staffs of model schools and colleges of the city had remained at loggerheads for regularisation in their institutions with the government.

An official informed The Nation that the employees had high hopes with the government of Pakistan to resolve their longstanding issue of regularisation.

“But, government is not considering their regularisation at any level,” said the official.

Official also said that ministry of federal education is also not considering reviewing of the policy for the regurgitation of the daily wages employees.

According to the brief of ministry of education to be presented in the senate standing committee of federal education, “there is no proposal presently under consideration at the government level to regularize the daily wages of teaching and non- teaching staff working in Federal Directorate of Education (FDE)”.

The brief said that a summary of the cabinet was moved by the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) for seeking approval to process the case for regularization of daily wages/contract employees.

It said that cabinet division had considered the proposal contained in the summary submitted by CADD but did not approve the same for the matter was sub judice in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The document added that, later of judgment was passed by the Division Bench of the IHC regarding the matter.

Education ministry claimed that IHC in the judgment said that ministries/divisions cannot make appointment on daily wages/contract basis against the law.

The decision also said that project employees cannot be converted to regular side unless projects are brought on concurrent side.

The decision said that the CADD then may submit summary for the cabinet for regularisation of employees in BS01 to BS 15.

“Consultation may be made with Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) for regularisation of BS-16 and above daily wages/contract employees.

The document added that no such proposal is under consideration because the matter is sub judice in the Supreme Court of Pakistan as the petition has been filed against the decision given by Divisional Bench of IHC.

“The Honourable Islamabad High Court has further directed that no new policy regarding regularization of daily wage employees be formulated,” said the document.

It said that the instant judgment is challenged and yet to be decided by the Apex court.

Once the matter pertaining to regularization of contract band daily wage employees get decided by the honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan, the directions given by the Apex court will be implemented in true letter and spirits.

The document also said that an amount of Rs306million has been allocated by the ministry of federal education for payment of all daily wage employees and their salary bills are being submitted to AGPR.

The document regarding the budget for medical and hiring of the teachers said that FDE has sufficient funds available for the provision of medical reimbursement and facility to the federal government teachers.

It said that for the financial year 2018-19 under the head of account titled ‘Medical Charges’, an amount of Rs67,388,000 is allocated for the teachers working under the administrative control of Federal Directorate of Education.

It also added that majority institutions have sufficient funds available and deficiency of funds wherever identified is met through re-appropriation accordingly.

Similarly, an amount of Rs805,261,000 under the head of account titled ‘Rent for residents building’ has been allocated for the financial year 2018-19.

Moreover, an additional amount of rs756,301,000 is required to cater the need of hired/fresh accommodation due to revised hiring rates 50 per cent by the federal government.

The additional funds of Rs756,301,000 are demanded from the finance division as supplementary grant to meet the shortfall in hiring deficiency budget.