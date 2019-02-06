Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Saindak Metals Limited (SML) has mined around 68.5 million tons (mt) ore from the project site and paid $ 80.448 million royalty to the Balochistan government during a period of 14 years from 2003-2017. All activities at the field are well- documented and verified by different government agencies including Customs, Export Promotion Zone Authority (EPZA), Federal Board of Revenue and Directorate General of Mines and Minerals, Balochistan, official sources told APP. They said the commodities entering or taken away from the project area were documented by both the EPZA and Customs authorities at the project site. “The product export from Saindak to Karachi is treated as “bounded consignment.” They said the Chief Instructor of Mines Balochistan regularly monitored the mining operations to ensure safety and health of workers, besides, technical experts and mining engineers were deployed to monitor the operational activities.

“Mining and extraction of products for sale are weighed and sampled at the laboratories there,” the sources said adding that accounts of the contractor were audited by a reputed Pakistani chartered accountant firm appointed in consultation with the SML.