ISLAMABAD - Sri Lankan national day was celebrated at a local hotel to mark the country’s 71st anniversary of the Independence in Islamabad.

The event was hosted by the high commissioner of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Srilanka Noordeen Mohamed Shaheid.

Sri Lankan national day , has been celebrated annually on 4th February to commemorate independence from British rule in 1948. Since then Sri Lanka is heading toward progress, development and is on the path of rapid economic growth.

A great number of people including ambassadors, diplomats, politicians, government official ,businessmen and civilians have attended the event.

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan participated as the Chief Guest while Former Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jailani and Brig (R) Mohammad Bashir wali were the guests of honour.

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan and Dean of Diplomatic Corps Atadjan Movlamov, High Commissioner of Bangladesh Tarik Ahsan, The ambassador of Nepal , Sewa Lamsal, the ambassador of Afghanistan Shukrullah Atif Mashal , ambassador of Maldives Ahmed Saleem, Economic affair Director General, Ministry of Sri Lanka Saroja Sirisena, Rabel Sadozai, Honorary Consul designate in Peshawar Nazimjaved Khan, Honorary consul designate in Lahore RamatullahJ aved, Vice-president CGSS Major General (R) Hafiz Masroor Ahmed were also sitting on the stage.

The military personnel of Pakistan were also present on the occasion which depicts that Sri lanka gives value and respect to Pakistani capable and disciplined armed forces. The chief guest Mehboob sultan lit the lamp and started the event. National anthems of Pakistan and Sri Lanka were played and a cake was also cut by the notables.

The number of participants was great therefore, the hall and the corridor became insufficient to cater the guests which were invited at the reception .The high commissioner of sri lanka and his spouse were receiving the guests in a very gentle manner along with the military attaché and their spouses .

Cultural dances made the event more fascinating and mesmerising. The guests were amazed by the Performance of the Troupe who especially came all the way from Sri Lanka to perform on this auspicious occasion. The performances successfully portrayed Sri Lanka’s culture, traditions and lifestyle.

Sri Lankan classical dance is famous all around the world. There are three main styles of Sri Lanka dance which differ in their styles of body-movements, in the costumes worn by the performers and in the shape and size of the drums used to provide the rhythmic sound.

The Kandyan is the dance of the hill country. It is also known as Uda Rata Natum. The low country dances (Ruhunu ) of the southern plains is known as Pahatha Rata Natum , the third is Sabaragamuwa Natum. The main distinguishing feature between Kandyan and Saharagamu and Ruhunu is that Ruhunu dancers wear masks.

Raban dance is a very popular folk dance in Sri Lanka which is performed by using a specific drum known as “Raban. Performers of Wadigapatuna Dance from the Southern part of Sri Lanka highlighted the ritual known as ‘Suniam Maduwa’, seeking protection from the evil effects of adverse planetary positions. Other performances included MagulBera with Puja dance, Mask dance combination, Peacock dance (MayuraNatuma) and Kala and Pathuru folk dance.

Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan delivered a thought provoking speech in his speech extended sincerest wishes and warm felicitations to the Government and people of Sri Lanka on behalf of the Government of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan not only deeply appreciates but also values its brotherly relations with Sri Lanka that have been nurtured over decades and are characterised by the elements of cordiality, mutual support and common interests.

He further said that relationship with Sri Lanka has stood the test of time. Pakistan has always supported the Sri Lanka in testing times, be it drought or its war against terrorism, and Sri Lanka has also reciprocated the goodwill. He also recalled, Sri Lankan cricket team visit to Pakistan which led to the revival of Cricket on our home grounds. He said our people to people contacts materialised in the form of the love of cricket, educational scholarships, cultural exchanges and tourism.

He said that Pakistan hold Vesak Festival every year and hands over Holy relics from Taxila museum to Sri Lanka for exposition in Sri Lanka during the Vessk Festival. He invited the Sri Lankan people, majority having Buddhism as religious affiliation, to explore Pakistan – the home to Buddhist civilisation.

In educational sector, he said that Pakistan encourages Sri Lankan students to study in Pakistan and offered to develop a “Knowledge Corridor” for Sri Lankan students. Under corridor Pakistan would be offering 1,000 scholarships to students from Sri Lanka over a period of 5 years.

He further informed that the 5th round of Foreign Secretary-level bilateral political consultations was held in October 2017 and The 6th Round of bilateral political consultations is due and we look forward to holding it at an early date this year.

He said, we would also like to elevate trade and investment ties with Sri Lanka to an Optimum potential under the framework of bilateral Free Trade Agreement.

He admired that the resilience of the people of Sri Lankan in the face of challenges presented by nature as well as posed by other circumstances. We have always stood by our Sri Lankan friends and will“do so in the time to come, he added.

The relationship between Pakistan and Sri lanka is a based on mutual friendship and cooperation at the honour of need. Pakistan army has played a very vital role in making and maintaining this relationship. It is also worth mentioning that Sri Lanka was the first country in the world which had the free trade agreement with Pakistan.

The appointment of Noordeen Mohamed Shaheid as The High Commissioner to Pakistan is a new development in the Pakistan and Sri lankan ties as Noordeen Mohammed Shaheid is the first ever Muslim high commissioner who is being appointed to Pakistan by the Sri lankan Government .He is a modest man and the way he organised his first reception in Islamabad it shows his potential and abilities to further strengthen the relations. He is keen to involve the top business leaders to encourage the existing bilateral relations and is willing to make a difference in his tenure.

He made a short speech in which he said that Sri lanka and Pakistan are two brother in south Asia region and our relations are always very good and cordial. He said Sri Lanka held Pakistan in high esteem for its support in eliminating terrorism and strengthening other areas of cooperation. he also admired the services of former Foreign Secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani and zameer Akramfor timely providing assistance and supporting the resolution of Sri Lanka in United Nation Human rights Council.

A short video clip to elaborate the beauty and the significance of the worthy Island of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Srilanka were also played.

–The writer is a freelance contributor.