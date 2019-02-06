Share:

LAHORE - Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed countrywide on Tuesday to pay homage to Kashmiri martyrs and express solidarity with people of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Vowing to stay firm and extend all moral support to the Kashmiris’ struggle against the Indian occupation, thousands of people took part in rallies held in different cities. It was a public holiday in Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Political and religious parties organised walks and human chains and established camps in all major cities to pay homage to the Kashmiris’ struggle.

Conferences, seminars and talk shows were organised on the call of different human rights organisations.

In Lahore, rallies were taken out on the call of Tehreek-e-Azadi Jammu Kashmir, Jamaat-e-Islami, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Islam, PML-N, Sunni Tehreek, PML-Q, PTI, PPP, JUP-Imam Noorani, Youth Forum Kashmir, Kashmir Karwan and other parties.

Pakistan Awami Tehreek, JUI-F, Majls Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, Kashmir Action Committee, Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, Kashmir Centre, Muslim Conference and other parties organised camps and conferences.

On the call of TAJK, Kashmir conferences, public gatherings, seminars, rallies, and protests were organized in every nook and corner of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. In Lahore, TAJK arranged a Kashmir rally from Istanbul Chowk on The Mall to Assembly Hall. Students, teachers, lawyers, traders and hundreds of people from all walks of life joined the rally.

They carried Pakistani flags, placards and banners inscribed with slogans against Indian state terrorism and in favour of Kashmiris. A Kashmir conference was also held at Assembly Hall.

Addressing the conference, JuD chief Hafiz Saeed asked Hurriyyat leaders to promote freedom movement untiringly. He said that blood of thousands of Kashmiri martyrs was guardianship of Islam and Muslims and no one had the right to make a deal of martyrs’ blood.

People observed the day on the call of JI chief Sirajul Haq. Rallies and Kashmir marches were held in all major cities and towns. The JI chief addressed a big Kashmir rally in Karachi which was also addressed by veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani, through audio system.

A large number of people participated in the rally of JI on The Mall. JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, JI chief for Central Punjab Amirul Azeem and JI Lahore chief Zikrullah Mujahid addressed the rally.

In his address, Liaqat Baloch urged the world community to break its silence on the Kashmir issue in view of the bloodshed going on in Held Kashmir, and play its role in motivating the UN for the grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi, provincial ministers Aleem Khan, Ijaz Alam Augustine, Dr Yasmin Rashid and others issued messages on the day. They said the entire nation had approved that they were standing with Kashmiris till the complete freedom of Kashmir. They said Pakistan, Azad Kashmir and across the world every one showed fully solidarity among innocent Kashmiris on Kashmir day.

Youth Forum for Kashmir took out rally from Punjab Assembly to Lahore Press Club. Markazi Ulema Council of Zahid Mahmood Qasmi organised Kashmir Yakjehti Conference. A conference was organised in Kashmir Centre of Lahore which was participated a people from different walks of life.