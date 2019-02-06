Share:

ISLAMABAD - Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan on Tuesday said that Kashmir Solidarity Day was a message to the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) that Pakistan and its people were standing behind their movement for self-determination.

The President also said that the list of human rights violation by India in Occupied Kashmir is long and UN report on this count is charge-sheet against India.

Talking to PTV News, Masood Khan said that Pakistan declared February 5 as Solidarity Day with the Kashmiri people and playing its due role to highlight the extra-judicial killing of the innocent kashmiris by the Indian Armed Forces in IOK.

He said that Feb 5 was the day to express solidarity and sympathies with the orphans whose parents were killed, with the widows whose husbands were disappeared forcibly, with the victims of rape and sexual violence, with the parents, brothers and sisters of young unarmed Kashmiris who have been killed by Indian occupation forces and with the brave Kashmiris and their leadership.

He said that the Kashmiris should be proud of Pakistan and its people that it was constantly supporting Kashmir freedom movement and playing its due role on international forum to highlight the Indian atrocities in IOK.

The President said that the international community should take notice of the Human Rights violation in the IOK and own their responsibility to resolve Kashmir dispute as per the aspiration of Kashmiri people as they were demanding freedom from oppression and their right of self-determination.

He said the Joint Resistance Leadership including Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik and many others were placed under house arrest and a curfew has been imposed in the occupied territory.

The President termed the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people was unprecedented, as their struggle dates back to 1819 when the Kashmiris first fought the slavery imposed by the then Maharaja.

Now, he said that the Kashmiris were struggling against Indian occupation. Over the past 70 years.

India has made Held Kashmir its colony and Kashmiris are murdered, maimed and blinded at an unparalleled level, he said.

Replying to a question,the President said that human rights violations in IoK have now been reported by the United Nations, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the 76 MPs strong UK All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group who have through comprehensive reports documented these gross and consistent human rights.

He said that it’s no longer just our narrative but a reality accepted by renowned international organisations.

Responding to another question, he said that Kashmir is the only place in the world where the people have been absolutely deprived of their identity and political will.

He further said there was a dire need to create awareness about the human right violation in IOK and encourage debates on the issue of Kashmir.

