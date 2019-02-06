Share:

LAHORE - Widespread rain with snowfall over the hills has been forecast for parts of the country, including Lahore, over the next couple of days.

Westerly wave has gripped parts of the country that may persist till Wednesday. Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain and thunderstorm is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat divisions), northeast Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, at scattered places in lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Bannu, DI Khan divisions), Punjab (Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, DG Khan divisions), and at isolated places in upper Sindh (Sukkur, Larkana divisions). Snowfall over hills is also expected in Malakand division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba and upper Dir), Hazara division, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

Meanwhile, parts of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of cold wave on Tuesday.

Skardu remained the coldest place in the country where mercury dropped 11 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Bagrote and Gupis was recorded -06C, Kalam, Astore and Hunza -04C, Parachinar -03C, Malamjabba -02C, Drosh and Murree -01C.

Minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 08C.

Excessive usage of heaters at offices and homes led to low gas pressure in major cities including Lahore. In certain areas, women faced huge difficulties in cooking meals for families.