KARACHI - Police Tuesday booked a mother for allegedly drowning her little daughter in the sea.

The tragic incident took place near Do Darya at Karachi beach where the 28-year-old woman identified as Shakila Rashid allegedly drowned her minor daughter to death on Monday. “No one had idea about a minor’s murder until unless the woman attempted to commit suicide,” says Sahil police station SHO Ghazala Perven. “The locals found a woman while attempting to commit suicide and saved her.”

The locals later informed the police about the woman’s attempt to commit suicide. The police reached the site and inquired about the incident. “The woman later told the police that she had been drowned her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter,” the officer explained. “The police later called the divers but the divers were unable to retrieve the body of a minor.”

The police later found the body of a minor on Tuesday. The minor was identified as two-and-a-half-year-old Anam Rashid.

Police officials while quoting the initial investigations said that they have arrested a victim’s mother after the locals identified her, adding that the police have registered a murder case against the woman.

The arrested mother in her initial statement to the police said that her husband kicked her out of his house without any reason one month ago, adding that her father did not allow her to come back to his house either and as she had nowhere to go, she decided to get rid of her daughter and commit suicide.

Police officials said that the woman is BBA qualified and a resident of Golimar area and her husband used to work at a private hospital, adding that she got freewill marriage with her husband about seven years ago.

In her video statement posted on social media, the woman said that her husband was unhappy since she gave birth to a daughter and asked her to leave the house, adding that her parents also refused to take her back, upon which, she decided to kill her daughter and then commit suicide. Police officials said that a case has been registered while further investigation was underway.

Two drown

A man and a woman were found drowned separately in Karachi on Tuesday. An elderly woman was found from a sea near Fisheries in Karachi within the limits of Docks police station. The woman’s body was later shifted to Civil Hospital, Karachi for medico-legal formalities. Police officials said that the woman is yet to be identified and her body was later shifted to Edhi morgue for identification purpose.

Similarly, a fifty-year-old man was found from a sea near Manora beach. The body was shifted to a hospital and later moved to the morgue for identification purpose. Police official said that they were looking for the heirs to identify the deceased person.