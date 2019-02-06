Share:

ISLAMABAD – Three-day multi-sports technical coaching course for women under the banner of Youth Education & Sports (YES) Welfare Society concluded here Tuesday. YES President Dr Zahid Awan said: “The course was conducted purely for top women athletes, who had produce wonders for Pakistan at international and national stage. The course was attended by Beenish Khan, who had won loads of international medal in judo/ju-jistsu, belt wrestling, Riffat Khan, former Pakistan number 1 squash player, Gul Zaman Khan, former Pakistan number 1 squash player, Sadia Malik, international rugby/kabaddi player and number of others. The course was conducted in collaboration with Right to Play and District Sports Department Rawalpindi.” He said 40 female players participated in the course, who were imparted lectures by top coaches including Rana Nasruallah, PSB instructor, M Ijaz, son of great Abdul Khaliq, Nadeem Sajid, national table tennis coach, Mutahir Sohail, national badminton coach, Sana Mahmud, former Pakistan football and basketball captain, who is also Right to Play programme officer, Shafqat Niazi, baseball coach and others.