Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar has said that PTI’s government is fully committed to youth empowerment.

He said this while chairing a meeting at Pakistan Bureau of Statics for the launch of National Youth Development Index (NYDI) survey here on Wednesday.

He said that the empowerment of youth is aggressively focused on introducing pro-youth legislation for their socio-economic development through policy reforms in three major sectors (3Es): education, employment, engagement”, said.

He highlighted the importance of collecting credible data on current socio-economic status of youth across Pakistan for planning effective interventions for their uplift. He asserted, “National Youth Development Index (NYDI) survey would be a real game changer in this regard, as it would capture data, for the first time in our national history, on almost 100 indicators to gauge education level, employment status, health conditions, social engagement trends, and overall well-being of young people aged 15-29 at district level across Pakistan.”