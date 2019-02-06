Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Super League’s franchise Peshawar Zalmi has made the loudest impact ahead of the HBL PSL 4 with the launch of its Kit and Anthem in an impressive and star-studded ceremony at Peshawar’s Governor House, said a Zalmi press release issued Tuesday.

Peshawar Zalmi’s captain Daren Sammy, who had landed in Islamabad earlier in wee hours of Monday, was an eye-candy of the Zalmi supporters who chanted the slogans of “Pakhair Raghlay” to welcome him. Earlier, Sammy also visited Army Public School to pay his tribute to the martyrs of APS. He was received by the children with quite enthusiasm and students made selfies with the Zalmi’s captain after a ceremony where Zalmi paid rich tributes to the APS martyrs. Alongside Zalmi’s captain Sammy, Umaid Asif, Kamran Akmal, Ibtisam Sheikh and other players also attended the ceremony.

Zalmi Brand Ambassadors Hamza Ali Abbasi and Sana Javed made the event a memorable one for everyone around. The musical performances by Gul Panra, Zeek Afridi and Sahir Ali Bagga made the crowd swirl over the melodious beat of the new Pashto and Urdu Zalmi anthem. The event was attended by families and the youngsters who turned up in great numbers and made the event a successful one. They enjoyed to the fullest and thanked the Zalmi management for this wonderful event. Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi apart from thanking captain Daren Sammy and Peshawar Zalmi players also thanked the Governor of KP, MNAs, MPAs, showbiz stars and Peshawar citizens in making the event a successful one.