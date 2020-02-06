Share:

At least seven labourers working in carpet factory were killed in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. An official said the incident took place in the Biswan block of Sitapur district when one of four condensers filled with Ammonia gas leaked.

“The gas leak had occurred through the valve of one of the four ammonia condensers in the maintenance unit where around 22 people were working and evacuated. One of them was taken to a hospital, where he died later,” National Disaster Response Force official Anil Kumar Singh said.

State chief Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep condolences and said that every family will get the full support of the government.

​This is the second major gas leak in the state in the past week. On 1 February, one person was killed at Indian confectionary major Haldiram’s building in the Delhi suburb of Noida. Nearly 300 people had to be evacuated.

Ammonia is often used as a refrigerant by industries related to plastics manufacture, explosives, textiles, pesticides, and dyes. Exposure to high concentrations of Ammonia can be fatal.